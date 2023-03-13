Tarpon Springs coffee shop employee accused of recording people in men's bathroom

The employee reportedly admitted to setting up the hidden camera.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Police arrested a man accused of setting up a camera in the men's bathroom of a coffee shop to record unsuspecting customers.

The Tarpon Springs Police Department now is asking people to come forward with any concerns if they've been to We Spy Coffee and More, located at 505 Dodecanese Blvd., since Feb. 13.

Authorities charged Spyridon Voulgarakis, 31, with battery and video voyeurism on Friday. They say a male customer found a camera placed under the bathroom sink and confronted Voulgarakis, who is an employee.

He admitted to having placed the camera and recording the man, including others, who visited.