TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Police say they're concerned for the well-being of a woman reportedly seen beaten by a man.
The two were captured on surveillance cameras late Friday at the Walmart store at 41232 U.S. Highway 19, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department.
Witnesses told officers the man was "punching and kicking" the woman before she was placed into the back of an SUV. They eventually got out and left in a silver-colored sedan, perhaps a ridesharing car.
Detectives checked into that lead but have not yet been successful.
Officers are hoping to figure out the identities of the man and woman, and they hope she is OK.
Anyone with information about the two people is asked to call Tarpon Springs police at 727-937-6151.
What other people are reading right now:
- Gasparilla Guide: Everything you need to know about the 2020 pirate festival
- Gasparilla 2020: Where to park and go to the bathroom
- 30-foot boat catches fire near Gandy Beach
- 35,000 people expected to attend the Kumquat Festival this year
- Pentagon: 34 US troops suffered 'traumatic brain injuries' from Iranian attack
- Attention viewers: WTSP is undergoing planned work on our tower
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter