TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Police say they're concerned for the well-being of a woman reportedly seen beaten by a man.

The two were captured on surveillance cameras late Friday at the Walmart store at 41232 U.S. Highway 19, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department.

Witnesses told officers the man was "punching and kicking" the woman before she was placed into the back of an SUV. They eventually got out and left in a silver-colored sedan, perhaps a ridesharing car.

Detectives checked into that lead but have not yet been successful.

Tarpon Springs Police Department

Officers are hoping to figure out the identities of the man and woman, and they hope she is OK.

Anyone with information about the two people is asked to call Tarpon Springs police at 727-937-6151.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter