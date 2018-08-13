A group of St. Petersburg police officers is trying out new body cameras.

It's part of a pilot program that has already hit a snag.

There was a technical difficulty Monday with a wireless on-and-off switch.

Once it's resolved, Chief Anthony Holloway and eight other officers are going to wear these new AXON cameras over the next month and tell the mayor what they think.

The cameras are used differently than ones at other police departments. They are set up to turn on when an officer pulls a gun or a taser. Although, officers can also activate them manually with the push of a button. There's a 30-second pre-roll, so there will be audio recorded prior to the officers using any force.

The chief guesses the cameras will cost $5 million over the next five years. The storage component is expected to be the biggest expense. So, rolling on video -- only when there's a use a force -- could potentially save a chunk of cash if all 562 officers end up wearing one.

10Investigates has found most Bay area law enforcement agencies are reluctant to have body cameras.

Pasco deputies and Tampa police do.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP