Sheriff's office: Teen arrested after crashing his car while driving away from deputies

A 17-year-old driver was arrested Thursday after he crashed his car while trying to drive away from deputies, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say they were on the lookout for two cars racing on 119th Street just south of Ulmerton Road around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies say the teen was speeding in his red Chevy Impala and drove away from deputies when they tried to make a traffic stop.

The teen drove through the Baskins area of unincorporated Largo, drove off a second time from deputies, and ran a stop sign before he crashed into a Cadillac SUV, investigators say.

The driver in the SUV was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The teen was not injured and was taken into custody.

The sheriff's office says the incident is still under investigation.