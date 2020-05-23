Deputies: Teen arrested for accidentally shooting 9-year-old nephew

On Thursday afternoon, deputies responded to the Red Roof Inn at 4999 49th Street North in unincorporated St. Petersburg for reports of a shooting.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting involving a 16-year-old and his 9-year-old nephew.

Once there, deputies say they found the younger boy shot in the arm.

According to witnesses, the 16-year-old was handling a firearm in the hotel room when it accidentally went off hitting his nephew in the arm.

After the shooting, the teen took off and discarded the gun -- which deputies say was stolen.

Deputies caught up with the teen and arrested him.

He is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, grand theft of a firearm, and violation of probation for burglary.

He was taken to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.

The 9-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

