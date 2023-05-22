St. Pete police: 14-year-old charged in shooting that hurt another teen

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy is facing an attempted murder charge among other charges for a shooting that happened earlier this month, the St. Petersburg Police Department said.
The teen boy is accused of a shooting on May 8 that left a 16-year-old injured outside the Thomas "Jet" Jackson Recreation Center on 28th Street South, the agency said in a news release.
The 14-year-old was arrested Monday with four other teens between the ages of 13 and 15 years old. The police department said the group allegedly went on a crime spree committing at least seven auto burglaries.
Right after midnight, St. Pete officers spotted a stolen Kia Seltos near 30th Avenue North and 59th Street in the Holiday Park area. Once officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the car fled.
The car was later discovered in the 4600 block of 18th Avenue South, not far from Gulfport. Officers also noticed five teenage boys run into a house nearby where they were each later taken into custody. A gun was also recovered during that time.
The teens face a multitude of charges including auto theft, residential burglary, auto burglary and possession of burglary tools. Police said one of the teens also had stolen credit cards.
It was during the arrest that police recognized the 14-year-old boy as the person wanted in the May 8 shooting, St. Pete police said.