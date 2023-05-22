St. Pete police: 14-year-old charged in shooting that hurt another teen

The 14-year-old was arrested Monday with four other teens between the ages of 13 and 15 years old.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy is facing an attempted murder charge among other charges for a shooting that happened earlier this month, the St. Petersburg Police Department said.

The teen boy is accused of a shooting on May 8 that left a 16-year-old injured outside the Thomas "Jet" Jackson Recreation Center on 28th Street South, the agency said in a news release.

The 14-year-old was arrested Monday with four other teens between the ages of 13 and 15 years old. The police department said the group allegedly went on a crime spree committing at least seven auto burglaries.

Right after midnight, St. Pete officers spotted a stolen Kia Seltos near 30th Avenue North and 59th Street in the Holiday Park area. Once officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the car fled.

The car was later discovered in the 4600 block of 18th Avenue South, not far from Gulfport. Officers also noticed five teenage boys run into a house nearby where they were each later taken into custody. A gun was also recovered during that time.

The teens face a multitude of charges including auto theft, residential burglary, auto burglary and possession of burglary tools. Police said one of the teens also had stolen credit cards.