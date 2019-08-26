TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A 17-year-old motorcyclist reportedly was shot during a road rage incident.

Police say the shooting happened Saturday morning at the intersection of East Klosterman Road and South Disston Avenue. At the time, about 15-20 motorcycles and a Mercedes Benz were heading south on U.S. Highway 19 North.

The driver of the Mercedes, who said he was traveling with his 9-year-old son, at some point called 911. He claimed to have shot his gun at a motorcyclist in self-defense.

He also said motorcyclist repeatedly hit his vehicle and damaged it, not allowing him to leave, police say.

The teen motorcyclist suffered a gunshot wound to his right bicep and took himself to the Medical Center of Trinity to get treated, according to police. He was discharged from the hospital Sunday morning.

The motorcycles left the scene of the shooting before officers arrived, police say, and the investigation into the shooting continues. No arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with additional information who may have witnessed the shooting or saw the group of motorcyclists driving southbound on U.S. Highway 19 North is asked to contact Detective Lemmon with the Tarpon Springs Police Department at 727-938-2849, ext 1636.

