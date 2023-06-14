Teen taken to hospital for serious injuries after Palm Harbor home shooting, deputies say

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A teen is in the hospital after authorities say they were shot in the head when gunfire went off Wednesday afternoon at a home in Palm Harbor.
The shooting occurred on Cheltenham Drive near Wynford Drive. The teen was transported to Tampa General Hospital as a trauma alert, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office told 10 Tampa Bay.
Deputies said there were several teens at the home when the shooting happened. One teen with a gun shot another in the head, authorities added. The accused shooter reportedly ran off after he pulled the trigger but was eventually taken into custody.
The sheriff's office has not yet said what kind of charges the teen who opened fire will be facing. The investigation of the shooting remains ongoing.