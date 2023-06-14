Teen taken to hospital for serious injuries after Palm Harbor home shooting, deputies say

There were reportedly several teens in the home when the shooting occurred.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A teen is in the hospital after authorities say they were shot in the head when gunfire went off Wednesday afternoon at a home in Palm Harbor.

The shooting occurred on Cheltenham Drive near Wynford Drive. The teen was transported to Tampa General Hospital as a trauma alert, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office told 10 Tampa Bay.

Deputies said there were several teens at the home when the shooting happened. One teen with a gun shot another in the head, authorities added. The accused shooter reportedly ran off after he pulled the trigger but was eventually taken into custody.