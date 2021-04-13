x
Pinellas County

Teen steals pick truck before crashing into a Clearwater home, police say

No one was injured.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A teenager might soon face charges after police allege he stole a pickup truck and crashed it into a home in Clearwater.

Clearwater police say the truck was reported stolen at 7:07 p.m. in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Drew Street. After just a few minutes, its driver reportedly lost control and crashed it into a home near Betty Lane and Drew Street.

The driver, later identified by police as a 15-year-old boy, was followed by witnesses before officers were able to arrest them. 

The teenager was taken to a local hospital for "precautionary measures" and will be sent to the juvenile facility once medically cleared, police say. He is expected to be charged.

No one was injured, according to police.

