Update: Amid an ongoing investigation, St. Petersburg police now say the stabbing happened at a bus stop and not on a school bus.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Police say a 16-year-old girl was stabbed in the back after a fight broke out at a school bus stop Thursday morning.

Police are investigating the fight between 15-year-old and 16-year-old female students near the intersection of Paris Avenue and 6th Street South in St. Petersburg. As the bus approached, the fight worsened with the older teen getting stabbed, according to a news release.

At some point, the 15-year-old ran onto the bus.

Police say the weapon was a knife but don't know the type of knife yet. The call came in to police around 7:05 a.m. and they responded around 7:07 a.m.

The injured teen was taken to the hospital and the suspect is in custody, police say. Police spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez described the teen's injuries as "serious" but that it sounds like she will be OK.

Police say the 16-year-old victim was stabbed once. The suspect was on the bus when she was taken into custody, but police say they don't yet know what the fight was about.

More than two dozen other students were being transported to Gibbs High School.

Lisa Wolf, the Pinellas County Schools district spokeswoman, could not provide additional detail regarding the incident because of student privacy. However, Wolf noted staff is providing support to students who are in need or might have witnessed the incident.

