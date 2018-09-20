Update: Amid an ongoing investigation, St. Petersburg police now say the stabbing happened at a bus stop and not on a school bus.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police say a 16-year-old girl was stabbed in the back after a fight broke out at a school bus stop Thursday morning.

Police are investigating the fight between 15-year-old and 16-year-old female students near the intersection of Paris Avenue and 6th Street South in St. Petersburg. The 15-year-old was arrested and faces two felony charges of aggravated battery and possession of a weapon on school property.

She, too, faces another felony charge of aggravated assault for threatening the 16-year-old's mother with a pair of scissors.

As the school bus approached, the fight among the teens worsened with the older teen getting stabbed, according to St. Petersburg police department spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez.

At some point, the 15-year-old ran onto the bus.

Police say the weapon was a knife but don't know the type of knife yet. The call came in to police around 7:05 a.m. and they responded around 7:07 a.m.

The injured teen was taken to the hospital and the suspect is in custody, police say. Fernandez described the teen's injuries as "serious" but non-life threatening.

Police say the 16-year-old victim was stabbed once. The suspect was on the bus when she was taken into custody. Police say they don't yet know what the fight was about but believe it stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the teens.

"Apparently they didn’t get along," Fernandez said. "There was some kind of ongoing issue between them and it all came to a head at the bus stop.”

More than two dozen other students who were on the bus at the time of incident were transported to Gibbs High School.

Lisa Wolf, the Pinellas County Schools district spokeswoman, could not provide additional detail regarding the incident because of student privacy. However, Wolf noted staff is providing support to students who are in need or might have witnessed the incident.

