ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Police say a 15-year-old girl was stabbed in the back after a fight broke out on a school bus Thursday morning.

Police are investigating the fight between two students when the bus was stopped near the intersection of Paris Avenue and 6th Street South in St. Petersburg.

The injured teen was taken to the hospital and the suspect is in custody, police say.

More than two dozen other students were being transported to Gibbs High School.

This is a developing story.

