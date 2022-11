Five teens were riding in a 2014 Chevy sedan when the driver lost control, FHP says.

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Three teens were rushed to the hospital after a car crashed into a tree Thursday morning in Seminole, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. outside of a home on Coachlight Circle, off 82nd Avenue.

Troopers say five teens were riding in a 2014 Chevy sedan when the driver lost control and hit a tree.