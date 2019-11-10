ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — A Tampa woman is suing The Don CeSar hotel after she claims a server put liquid nitrogen in her water.

Her lawyers say Stacey Wagers suffered severe burns to her stomach after the incident on Nov. 11, 2018.

According to Wagers' legal team, it happened while she was having dinner with a friend on her birthday. The lawsuit claims a waiter added something to another guest's dessert that made it smoke before proceeding to add the same liquid to the water of Wagers and her friend.

"Moments after taking a sip, Wagers became so ill she had to go to the hospital," a spokesperson for her law firm wrote in an email. "She was so seriously injured by what is now believed to be liquid nitrogen that she needed to have her gallbladder and part of her stomach removed and has not been able to eat or digest properly since."

Morgan & Morgan attorney Adam Brum, who is representing Wagers, said her birthday dinner turned into a nightmare.

"We allege that Don Cesar’s restaurant served her a dangerous chemical that caused extreme pain and injury," Brum wrote in an email. "As a young woman and mother, she will possibly experience pain and discomfort for the rest of her life."

Brum claims the situation was "entirely preventable," and he claims the restaurant acted "recklessly."

"...we will fight to hold them accountable and make sure it never happens to another guest," Brum said.

10News has called The Don CeSar for comment on the matter. We will update this story if we hear back.

RELATED: Don CeSar Hotel under new ownership

RELATED: Don CeSar Hotel faces $700,000 in construction liens

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter