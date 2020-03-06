The impact of police body cameras

Criminology Professor and author Michael White says the majority of studies show body cameras have a positive impact.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department says it is actively training officers.

This week, several officers were taught how to operate body worn cameras.

It's worn in the front pocket of the uniform. When an officer pulls their weapon or taser, the camera automatically begins recording, and they can track them on an app.

"I think it would be a great tool," St. Petersburg Police Department Officer Bryan Santiago told 10 Tampa Bay.

Santiago has been with the department for the past four years. He hopes officers wearing body cameras helps build trust and relationships between the communities officers serve and the officers themselves.

"We’re here for the community, anybody can flag us down, we’re here to be transparent, we’re all not bad. I’m hoping the body cams would show that," he said.

A study done by University of South Florida showed police departments would be “prudent to consider adopting these devices in their agencies.”

Arizona State University Criminology Professor and author Michael White says the *majority* of studies show a positive impact when it comes to reducing use of force and citizen complaints against police.

"Twenty of the 26 show substantial or significant reductions in complaints after officers start wearing cameras," he explained.

But, he points out, they’re just a tool, and says that accountability comes down to leaders in the departments themselves.

"For officers who are interested in misconduct, if they believe they won’t be held to account, they won’t be worried if there’s footage of it or not," he said.

Right now, the Tampa Police Department has 60 body worn cameras. They were hoping to expand by getting another 650 for the department and 650 tasers at a cost of $7.9 million, but once coronavirus became an issue, the money wasn't in the budget. Instead, TPD is looking at getting just the 650 tasers for $2.2 million instead. Mayor Castor is still working with city council members on the cameras.

A representative with the St. Petersburg Police Department says a contract has yet to be negotiated with the company whose cameras they are testing out right now. She explained if they did decide to move forward with them, the city council would need to vote to approve funding.

