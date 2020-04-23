CLEARWATER, Fla. — City inspectors are headed to The Oaks of Clearwater after portions of the building fell to the ground on Thursday.

Police and firefighters responded to the assisted living facility Thursday afternoon after a driver reported pieces of the building had fallen onto Chestnut Street.

Investigators discovered large pieces of stucco had fallen from several stories high. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

