CLEARWATER, Fla. — City inspectors are headed to The Oaks of Clearwater after portions of the building fell to the ground on Thursday.
Police and firefighters responded to the assisted living facility Thursday afternoon after a driver reported pieces of the building had fallen onto Chestnut Street.
Investigators discovered large pieces of stucco had fallen from several stories high. No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida is getting ready to re-open. Here's who's on the task force
- What Florida beaches are open? A county-by-county list
- Huge 'fatberg' removed from Tampa pumping station
- 26 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits since coronavirus hit
- Tom Brady uses conch shell to welcome Gronk to Tampa Bay Bucs
- Volunteers print 13,000 face chields for front line workers
- Scared to death: ER docs say people are dying because they're afraid to seek medical care during pandemic
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter