Another PSTA bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

This is the third public-facing employee at PSTA to test positive for coronavirus.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A day after reporting another bus driver had tested positive for COVID-19, PSTA said a third bus driver tested positive.

This is the third public-facing employee at PSTA to test positive for the coronavirus.

The bus driver last reported to work on June 19. In the 14 days before that, the bus operator drove these routes:

Route 23 & 79 – June 6

Route 61 – June 9

Route 65 – June 11

Route 11 – June 7, June 8, June 12 & June 14

Route 34 – June 17

Route 59 – June 18

Route 76 – June 15 & June 19

PSTA said it does not believe any passengers came in contact with the driver. However, anyone who feels like they're experiencing symptoms should seek medical advice.

The bus driver is currently getting medical treatment.

On Tuesday, PSTA said a bus driver tested positive after last reporting to work on June 19, Before that, the driver only drove Route 61.

PSTA required passengers to wear face coverings while riding and to limit transit to essential travel only. In March, PSTA also implemented rear-door boarding only, except for those with mobility devices.

The agency said bus drivers are also able to limit the number of riders to no more than 12 people at a time.

Bus drivers are also supplied with gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectants.

What other people are reading right now: