Ticket renewals for 2023 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to open Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Race fans who attended this year's Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and bought three-day Grandstand tickets can renew their tickets for next year's race beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Ticket renewals will be available until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 and people also have the opportunity to upgrade their seats, Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg said in a news release.

"It all starts in St. Petersburg! Fans need to be at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding as the tradition of opening another NTT INDYCAR SERIES season here continues,” Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing all our great race fans in March for non-stop racing action along the spectacular downtown waterfront.”

Customers who renew their tickets will receive complimentary Firestone Paddock Passes with the option to upgrade to a Champions Club membership that will allow fans to get very close to the "NTT INDYCAR SERIES" cars and drivers.

Renewal customers who decide to upgrade to the membership for an extra $25 will also have the opportunity to participate in the pre-race grid walk on Sunday during the vent and a chance to win a two-seater INDYCAR ride on the track.

To renew your tickets, you can visit the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg's website or call 1-727-898-4639.

Those who did not attend this year's race can buy tickets during the general public sales window beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.

The race event will be hosted from March 3-5 in downtown St. Pete of next year.