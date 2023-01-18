Tierra Verde ranked No. 5 on list of trending destinations to travel to in US

In a TripAdvisor list of trending destinations to travel to around the U.S. in 2023, the local Pinellas County spot sits at No. 5.

TIERRA VERDE, Fla. — For all Pinellas County residents, you might see a larger influx of vacationers this year in the Tierra Verde area.

The travel company says key things for people to do when visiting include:

Clear Kayak Tour of Shell Key Preserve and Tampa Bay Area

Shared 2 Hours Dolphin Watch Cruise with Snorkeling to Shell Key

Shared 1-1/2 Hr Small Group Sunset Cruise of St. Pete Beach

For a list of more things to do in Tierra Verde like water sports, tours and much more, click here.

According to Visit St. Petersburg/Clearwater, Tierra Verde is a boating community at the southern tip of a peninsula while mostly residential. It's also a gateway to Fort De Soto Park.

"Comprising several small islands south of the Pinellas Bayway between St. Pete and St. Pete Beach, Tierra Verde is notable for its marinas, fishing spots and casual restaurants," leaders from the tourist information center explain on the website.

The center says Fort De Soto Park is home to "award-winning beaches, one of the area's best dog beaches, a historic fort, waterfront campgrounds and miles of pedestrian and kayak trails."

"It’s also where you can catch a ferry to undeveloped Egmont Key for a day of snorkeling, tortoise-spotting, bird-watching and exploring the ruins of old military buildings," the website explains in part.