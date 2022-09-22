Toddler found wandering alone near Taco Bell in South Pasadena

Deputies are searching for the little girl's parents.

SOUTH PASADENA, Fla. — A 3-year-old girl was found wandering alone early Thursday morning and now deputies are searching for her parents, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the little girl was found by a good Samaritan as the toddler was walking alone near a Taco Bell located on Pasadena Avenue South.

The little girl is about 3 years old, 3 feet tall and has long dark blonde hair, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said the girl has been entered into FCIC/NCIC as a recovered unidentified subject.

Anyone with information on who this little girl is and where her parents are guardians may be is asked to contact the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at 727-582-6200.