Topgolf holds grand opening Friday in St. Pete

Topgolf St. Pete is coming onto the scene swinging with three floors of climate-controlled bays at 220 Carillon Parkway North.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete is teeing up for a summer of fun with a brand new Topgolf location.

After years of anticipation, Topgolf St. Petersburg hosted a grand opening on Friday to debut its brand-new facility at 220 Carillon Parkway North.

Seasoned golfers and first-timers alike can enjoy three floors of climate-controlled hitting bays and HDTVs with high-tech balls that will score themselves.

The "premier entertainment destination" is also complete with a rooftop terrace, firepits, a sports bar and a restaurant run by an executive chef. Food and drinks can be ordered directly to each bay.

"If you journey through our venue on any given day, you’ll find a place buzzing with energy. There’s no pressure to have a good golf swing or score a lot of points. It’s all about everyone having fun," Topgolf's website reads.

TopGolf St. Petersburg is coming onto the scene swinging with a number of special deals and promotions, including:

In addition to individual bays that accommodate up to six players, guests can book spaces for parties at events.

Prices range from $16 per hour per bay to $62 per hour per bay depending on the time of day and day of the week. You can check out the pricing breakdown on the Topgolf website.