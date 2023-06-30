Topgolf holds grand opening Friday in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete is teeing up for a summer of fun with a brand new Topgolf location.
After years of anticipation, Topgolf St. Petersburg hosted a grand opening on Friday to debut its brand-new facility at 220 Carillon Parkway North.
Seasoned golfers and first-timers alike can enjoy three floors of climate-controlled hitting bays and HDTVs with high-tech balls that will score themselves.
The "premier entertainment destination" is also complete with a rooftop terrace, firepits, a sports bar and a restaurant run by an executive chef. Food and drinks can be ordered directly to each bay.
"If you journey through our venue on any given day, you’ll find a place buzzing with energy. There’s no pressure to have a good golf swing or score a lot of points. It’s all about everyone having fun," Topgolf's website reads.
TopGolf St. Petersburg is coming onto the scene swinging with a number of special deals and promotions, including:
In addition to individual bays that accommodate up to six players, guests can book spaces for parties at events.
Prices range from $16 per hour per bay to $62 per hour per bay depending on the time of day and day of the week. You can check out the pricing breakdown on the Topgolf website.
TopGolf St. Pete has already hired about 400 team members and is searching for more. If you're interested, you can apply at Topgolf.com/careers.