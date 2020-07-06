High winds whip through Clearwater, destroying cars and nearly missing a woman

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Tropical storms can stir up severe weather, even when they don't directly make their way toward the area.

That was the case Saturday in Clearwater, where a tornado warning was in effect early in the evening. Kristine Slater tried to move her car before the winds whipped through, but she was too late.

"I saw all the winds. I saw everything going crazy. Everything was rushing past the van as I was sitting in it and I knew it was not good," Slater said.

When you receive a tornado warning, you are supposed to stay indoors and find a safe place away from windows.

Slater had heard the warning on TV and was trying to avoid damage, but the opposite occurred: "I was moving my car, my van, from the driveway, because I didn’t want the branches to hit it.

"And as I pulled in front of my house, all of the sudden, I saw that the tornado was here."

The National Weather Service has not confirmed whether the storm actually produced a tornado.

Slater quickly realized she was in danger.

“I got scared when I started seeing the neighbors toys, they were flying through. I heard a branch hit close to our house. So that’s when I got really worried,” she said.

Slater knew she had to stay in the car: “So I basically just shut off my car and ducked. And I heard the windows blow out, and then the branch hit my car.”

Luckily, the front of her car was left untouched. Slater was not hurt at all. Her van, as well as her husband's car, were destroyed. Even so, she feels lucky seeing the damage and knowing that it could have been her.

“Just feel blessed that everyone’s okay," Slater said.

