TradeWinds Island Resorts debuts new guestrooms, beach zip lines

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — If you're looking for a place to kick back and relax right in the Tampa Bay area, boy do we have a place for you.

TradeWinds Island Resorts — the Island Grand and RumFish Beach Resort — has expanded its amenities now offering an additional 141 guestrooms, a new zip line to the beach and a new Mexican restaurant concept.

Resort leaders explain the new 141 rooms were part of the property known formerly as the Alden Suites. The newest additions bring the RumFish Beach Resort room count to a whopping 353, making a total of 899 guest rooms at TradeWinds Island Resorts.

“TradeWinds provides such a unique vacation experience with the two neighboring sister properties directly on St. Pete Beach,” Bob LaCasse, Managing Director of TradeWinds Island Resorts, said in a statement.

“We’re always striving to improve and expand our product to keep it exciting, fresh and memorable for our new and returning guests, which is exactly what we’ve done with the addition of our gorgeous new rooms and the zip line on the beach.”

Here are some things to look forward to with the 141 newly renovated guestrooms:

Gulf front/resort view

New furniture

Contemporary flooring

Kitchen areas

Lightning

New appliances - stove tops, microwaves and refrigerators

Original fishing-themed artwork

The even better part of the expansion is the addition of two pools, a relaxing covered spa area and a beachfront bar open to all guests.

For people looking for a bit more adventure, TradeWinds also added a new Zing Ray Zip. Resort guests can enjoy unlimited rides, soaring through the sky.

This is the first-ever St. Pete Beach resort with a three-story, dual-line zipline on the beach.

Other things to look forward to are the 10-person covered floating cabanas called Aqua-Bana and the lively new Bermudas Beachside Cantina restaurant.