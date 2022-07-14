St. Pete Beach neighbors worry over proposed TradeWinds resort expansion

An online petition has garnered more than 1,500 signatures in opposition to the proposal as of Thursday afternoon.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Neighbors have started an online petition against developers from TradeWinds Island Resort amid concerns about further expansion in the coastal community.

They said it could worsen congestion along the island and make it impossible to live in their "family beach town."

"We're not against development. We're pro-responsible development. We just don't want to become Miami or Clearwater Beach," Adrian Petrila, who started the petition.

Developers are proposing to expand the resort by creating an "all new world class resort." It consists of adding 650 guest rooms, three new parking garages and a nearly 18,000 square-foot retail space, said Joe Smith, a managing partner with 1754 Properties, which owns TradeWinds.

The proposal also includes a conference space with a state-of-the-art ballroom, along with more swimming pools.

Neighbors like Petrila worry St. Pete Beach will lose its character or drive people from wanting to call to live there.

"When I drive down my street, everybody waves at me if I'm coming or going," Petrila said.

Smith argues the expansion will not make traffic worse. They hope to expand the sidewalks and create an internal system within their property.

Neighbors disagree with their solution to ease congestion.

"I want to make absolutely sure that people understand that this is not Clearwater Beach, it's not Miami Beach," Smith said. "St. Pete Beach is a lovely community, which we don't want to change the character and nature of."

Developers said more demand for units and aging infrastructure prompted the need for expansion. They're also hoping to create a new stormwater system to ease flooding.

Smith said he hopes to complete the project in 10 years.