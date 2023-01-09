x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pinellas County

Police: Man's body found on Treasure Island Beach

The agency says there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death.
Credit: Treasure Island PD

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — The body of a 21-year-old man was found on the beach Monday morning in Treasure Island, authorities said.

According to the police department, officers were dispatched early Monday morning to Treasure Island Beach on Gulf Boulevard near 107th Avenue in response to reports of an unresponsive man.

Once on scene, life-saving measures were given to the man, since identified as Justin Hallock, but they didn't work, police said in a statement.

The agency says there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death.

An investigation is ongoing.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

St. Pete PD awards 13 local businesses checks at annual forfeiture grant disbursement

Before You Leave, Check This Out