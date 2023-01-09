Police: Man's body found on Treasure Island Beach

The agency says there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death.

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — The body of a 21-year-old man was found on the beach Monday morning in Treasure Island, authorities said.

According to the police department, officers were dispatched early Monday morning to Treasure Island Beach on Gulf Boulevard near 107th Avenue in response to reports of an unresponsive man.

Once on scene, life-saving measures were given to the man, since identified as Justin Hallock, but they didn't work, police said in a statement.

The agency says there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death.