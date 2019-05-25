TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — An argument between a bicyclist and a driver ended with one of them getting shot in the stomach area.

Richard Ponce, 57, was heading south just before 4:45 p.m. Friday on W. Gulf Boulevard when 68-year-old Gary Bancroft came up behind him in his truck, according to the Treasure Island Police Department.

Police were told Ponce might have been riding his bike in the middle of the travel lane, so Bancroft allegedly honked and passed him.

Ponce is accused of confronting Bancroft, and an argument ensued, with Bancroft shooting Ponce once in the abdomen, police said.

Ponce was taken to an area hospital, where he's expected to be OK.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who might have seen the shooting or has any information about it is asked to call police at 727-547-4595.

