Bring the heat at the Treasure Island annual chili cook-off

Show off your cooking skills by entering your chili recipe at mytreasureisland.com.

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — What goes together better than firefighters and heat?

Nothing.

That's why Treasure Island Fire Rescue is back with its annual chili cook-off fundraiser. The tasty event is set for 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the Treasure Island Community Center.

"Treasure Island Fire Rescue wants local chefs to bring the heat to people's tastebuds at this year's Chili Cook-Off," the department wrote in a release.

Chefs and amateur cooks alike can enter their best chili recipes into two different competition categories — "The Open Class" and "The Pro Class."

Each class will have first-, second- and third-place winners. There will also be a special "Dominique Ritter Award" presented by Fire Chief Trip Barrs for the best-decorated chili station.

Visit mytreasureisland.com to download the application.

If you're more of a chili eater than a chili cooker, you can sample and vote on all the entries for just $10. Since admission is limited to 100 people, tickets must be purchased in advance at the Treasure Island Fire Department during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be music, prizes and a raffle offered, as well as beer and wine for a donation. The proceeds will benefit the Treasure Island Fire Association and its chosen charities.