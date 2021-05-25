Deputies: Teen visiting from Ohio in serious condition after getting hit by a car

Investigators say the driver stayed on scene and is working with them.

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says a teen girl is in serious condition after she was hit by a car Monday night.

Deputies say the 13-year-old girl and a friend were trying to cross the street when Jeffrey Hardman, 31, crashed into her.

Investigators say another car had stopped to let the two teens cross but they were running diagonally across the street when the teen was hit.

The teen was visiting from Ohio and was headed to a nearby gas station to get a phone charger with her friend, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say Hardman stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Speed does not appear to be a factor, according to deputies.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.