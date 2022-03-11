Electrical fire on Gulf Boulevard knocks out power to Treasure Island block

Power may be restored early this afternoon, according to Duke Energy.

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Buildings in a small block on Gulf Boulevard may be without power for some time after firefighters knocked down an electrical fire.

Crews were sent Friday morning to the Cheri Lyn Motel at 11705 Gulf Blvd., upon reports of the fire, according to a news release from the city.

The fire has since been put out, and there are no injuries reported.

Electricity in the 117th block of Gulf Boulevard is said to be out as Duke Energy crews make repairs. The utility's outage map lists an estimated restoration time of 1:15 p.m. Friday.