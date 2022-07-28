Treasure Island firefighter/paramedic receives award for saving choking 9-month-old child

Troy Turner was able to get the leaf out of a choking child's throat as fire crews arrived on scene.

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — A rescuer was recognized after saving the life of a 9-month-old child who was choking back in June at the St. Pete Pier.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue put firefighter/paramedic Troy Turner in the spotlight Thursday for his quick actions in providing medical treatment to a choking 9-month-old at St. Pete Pier.

The agency says Turner was visiting the pier with his family and just so happened to see a mother looking for help. After seeing the mother frantically looking for someone, he immediately jumped into action.

Turner had security call 911 as he started performing maneuvers to clear the airway of the child, reportedly blocked by some sort of leaf.

He was able to get the leaf out as crews arrived on scene.