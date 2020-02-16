TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — It took at least an hour before the body of a 27-year-old man was found following a crash.
It happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday near 10133 Gulf Boulevard, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
A person heard the crash at about that time, but it wasn't until about 12:45 a.m. Sunday when people on the sidewalk came across the body of Nolan Webb, deputies say.
An investigation found Webb had been riding a rented motor scooter on northbound Gulf Boulevard when he couldn't turn and crashed into a bush, metal pipe and cement retaining wall.
Webb and the scooter were hidden by a large bush before being found.
Deputies say he was not wearing a helmet, and it's not yet known whether speed or alcohol were factors that led up to the crash.
An investigation is ongoing.
