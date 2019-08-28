DUNEDIN, Fla. — A 21-year-old man working for a tree company died after a tree he was removing fell and hit him in the head.

Jacob Schrader, an employee of Tree Impressions of Florida LLC, was working Tuesday afternoon in the area of Wetherington Way and Deer Hound Way to remove a tree from a homeowner's yard, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.

Witnesses told deputies Schrader was standing at the base of a tree using a chainsaw. When it began to fall, he walked into its path, which hit him in his head.

Schrader was rushed to Mease Dunedin Hospital, where he died.

The death appears accidental, said the sheriff's office, adding the homeowners were not home at the time of the accident.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, was notified.

