ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The trial of John Jonchuck, which was set to start Sept. 24, has now been postponed.

Jonchuck is accused of throwing his 5-year-old daughter Phoebe off the Dick Meisner Bridge just after midnight on Jan. 8, 2015.

The postponement comes after Jonchuck's defense team filed a last-minute motion to exclude a crucial expert witness for the state, Dr. Emily Lazarou, who is expected to testify that Jonchuck wasn't insane.

The defense wants to call another doctor, Ryan Wagner, to rebut Dr. Lazarou's testimony. But, prosecutors said they don't have enough time to prepare for Wagner.

With witness testimony up in the air, the decision was made to delay the trial.

Judge Chris Hellinger was clearly frustrated during Monday's pre-trial hearing.

A hearing will be held on Sept. 24 to discuss when the trial should be held.

