Clearwater Beach is tops.

Trip Advisor, a website that lets users rate and rank hotels, restaurants and attractions, named Clearwater Beach No. 1 on its list of the top 25 U.S. beaches.

“The sugar fine white sand is a trademark of this fabulous beach," the website said. "Perfect for a day in the sun. You might even spot a dolphin or two playing on the horizon.”

Just behind it at No. 2 was Siesta Beach in Siesta Key.

“Pristine beach that never seems to end," according to the website. "Photographer's dream. A place in the sun that warrants returning again and again.”

Other Florida beaches on the list:

South Beach in Miami at No. 4

Fort Lauderdale Beach at No. 6

St. Pete Beach at No. 7

Hollywood Beach at No. 8

Panama City Beach at No. 11

Fort Myers Beach at No. 14

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP