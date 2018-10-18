Clearwater Beach is tops.
Trip Advisor, a website that lets users rate and rank hotels, restaurants and attractions, named Clearwater Beach No. 1 on its list of the top 25 U.S. beaches.
“The sugar fine white sand is a trademark of this fabulous beach," the website said. "Perfect for a day in the sun. You might even spot a dolphin or two playing on the horizon.”
Just behind it at No. 2 was Siesta Beach in Siesta Key.
“Pristine beach that never seems to end," according to the website. "Photographer's dream. A place in the sun that warrants returning again and again.”
Other Florida beaches on the list:
- South Beach in Miami at No. 4
- Fort Lauderdale Beach at No. 6
- St. Pete Beach at No. 7
- Hollywood Beach at No. 8
- Panama City Beach at No. 11
- Fort Myers Beach at No. 14
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.