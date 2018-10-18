Clearwater Beach is tops.

Trip Advisor, a website that lets users rate and rank hotels, restaurants and attractions, named Clearwater Beach No. 1 on its list of the top 25 U.S. beaches.

“The sugar fine white sand is a trademark of this fabulous beach," the website said. "Perfect for a day in the sun. You might even spot a dolphin or two playing on the horizon.”

Just behind it at No. 2 was Siesta Beach in Siesta Key.

Pristine beach that never seems to end," according to the website. "Photographer's dream. A place in the sun that warrants returning again and again.

Other Florida beaches on the list:

  • South Beach in Miami at No. 4
  • Fort Lauderdale Beach at No. 6
  • St. Pete Beach at No. 7
  • Hollywood Beach at No. 8
  • Panama City Beach at No. 11
  • Fort Myers Beach at No. 14

