Looking for parking? Spots at the Trop to open on non-game days to the St. Pete public

ST PETERSBURG, Pa. — When it comes to parking in St. Petersburg, finding a spot might not be the easiest of tasks. But now it might become a bit easier with parking lots at the Tropicana Field becoming available to the public.

In a tweet, Mayor Ken Welch confirmed the news of an additional 7,000 parking spots being created in downtown, calling it a "big win" for the city's transportation team.

Starting now, the Tampa Bay Rays parking lots are open to the public during non-game or event times. Spots can be paid for through the ParkMobile app.

Prices to park at the Trop range from $15-$30.

Welch calls this newest addition to the city "strategic thinking and good partnership."

