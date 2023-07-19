x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pinellas County

Looking for parking? Spots at the Trop to open on non-game days to the St. Pete public

Mayor Ken Welch calls this newest addition to the city "strategic thinking and good partnership."
Credit: Felix Mizioznikov - stock.adobe.com
An aerial drone image of Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida.

ST PETERSBURG, Pa. — When it comes to parking in St. Petersburg, finding a spot might not be the easiest of tasks. But now it might become a bit easier with parking lots at the Tropicana Field becoming available to the public.

In a tweet, Mayor Ken Welch confirmed the news of an additional 7,000 parking spots being created in downtown, calling it a "big win" for the city's transportation team.

Starting now, the Tampa Bay Rays parking lots are open to the public during non-game or event times. Spots can be paid for through the ParkMobile app.

Prices to park at the Trop range from $15-$30.

Welch calls this newest addition to the city "strategic thinking and good partnership."

To find a map of the Ray parking lots or the Rays 2023 schedule, including events, click one of the links below.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

FWC to make final decision on fishing rules for Skyway Pier

Before You Leave, Check This Out