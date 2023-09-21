What's under I-175 in St. Pete? Despite finding bones decades ago, FDOT does not plan to search

Research suggests two segregation-era cemeteries might be buried under I-175 on FDOT property across from Tropicana Field.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation said on Wednesday it has no plans to do searches for possible graves across from Tropicana Field under Interstate 175 in St. Petersburg, where anthropologists and archaeologists believe two segregation-era cemeteries are buried.

This comes one day after the Tampa Bay Rays formally committed to building a new stadium next to its current location. The Rays, alongside the Hines group, also have plans to redevelop the surrounding 86 acres into a mixed-use residential and commercial space.

The massive, multi-billion-dollar redevelopment project has raised questions about whether proper searches and memorialization for Evergreen and Moffett cemeteries will ever happen.

According to the Black Cemetery Network, Moffett Cemetery was established first in 1888 for war veterans and later used to bury African Americans. Evergreen Cemetery, also known as St. Petersburg Cemetery, came at the turn of the 20th century.

BCN says both operated until the city of St. Petersburg condemned the site in the mid-1920s. About 50 years later as FDOT crews were constructing the interstate, newspaper articles from the time reported crews finding bones. Construction of the interstate continued.

"When those [sites] are gone or erased…then you lose whole chapters of a community's history, particularly African-American communities,” USF Anthropology Chair Antoinette Jackson told 10 Investigates’ Emerald Morrow.

Jackson also leads the Black Cemetery Network, which chronicles the stories of erased and destroyed Black cemeteries nationwide. She and her team have also used research grants to study Moffett and Evergreen.

"I think it's the onus is upon us, too, to make it right and to speak out for all of us who can no longer necessarily, you know, address this themselves directly,” she said.

For Jackson, part of making it right is knowing for sure what’s there. Ground-penetrating radar searches would be a first step to confirmation.

It's what other agencies across the Tampa Bay area have done when confronted with the possibility of graves on-site.

In 2019, the Tampa Housing Authority hired archaeologists to search for graves from Zion Cemetery at Robles Park Village along N. Florida Avenue. Crews found nearly 300 graves at that location and an adjacent warehouse and towing lot.

A few months later, Hillsborough County Public Schools hired GeoView to scan a field at King High School for graves from Ridgewood Cemetery. The radars detected at least 145 graves. The district recently unveiled a memorial to honor the forgotten site.

In Clearwater, Pinellas County Schools allowed archaeologists from Cardno and the University of South Florida to perform radar searches at the shuttered Curtis Fundamental School, where they found several dozen graves. Conversations are ongoing about how to pay tribute to those buried there.

A few miles away, the FrankCrum human resources and staffing firm brought crews onto its Missouri Avenue headquarters to search for graves. Archaeologists confirmed hundreds and say there could be more.

MacDill Air Force base also confronted the possibility of a destroyed Black cemetery on its property. After learning the news, MacDill leaders immediately hired a firm to begin research. New South Associates later used cadaver dogs to search a wooded area at the base. After the search was complete, MacDill held a memorial ceremony with base leadership and members of the community.

In 2021 under former Mayor Rick Kriseman, the city of St. Petersburg, too, conducted a search — steps away from the Evergreen and Moffett cemeteries after learning of possible graves from Oaklawn Cemetery could be buried underneath a parking lot for Tropicana Field.

While many of the burials had been moved, archaeologists confirmed some graves remained.

“The Rays, Tropicana site redevelopment has been a big priority for the mayor, and for the city, and this is an incredibly important part of it, to ensure that we do the right thing here,” former St. Pete spokesman Ben Kirby said.

FDOT said in a statement to 10 Investigates, “just to reiterate, FDOT is currently not planning any GPR surveys of the Moffett and Oaklawn cemeteries. We have done a review of future projects and there will not be any disturbances to these areas from FDOT.”

However, the Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment proposal from the Rays-Hines group says it will conduct further research on Oaklawn, Moffett and Evergreen cemeteries, and regardless of findings, will erect a memorial along I-175 to honor the sacred sites.

It's unclear if FDOT will take part in this effort.