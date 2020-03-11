COVID-19 testing site at Tropicana Field temporarily closes due to high volume

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The COVID-19 testing site at Tropicana Field is temporarily closed for the rest of the day, Pinellas County officials say.
Leaders say a high volume of people looking to get tested at the site prompted the early closure. There is currently a two-hour wait for those already at the site. Staff says they want to make sure those waiting will be able to be tested today.
The site will reopen Wednesday at 8 a.m.
For more information and other testing site locations, visit here.
