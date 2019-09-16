ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A large truck hit the Interstate 175 overpass Monday morning near 6th Street South in downtown St. Petersburg.
Police said the impact caused some concrete to fall. The Florida Department of Transportation now has to check the bridge for structural integrity.
Traffic is closed in both directions from 5th Avenue South to 4th Avenue South on 6th Street South. All eastbound lanes of I-175 are closed at the 6th Street South exit.
