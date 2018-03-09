A woman was injured when a pickup truck smashed into a house in St. Petersburg Monday.

It happened in the 5400 block of 38th Ave., North. A woman who was in bed at the time was injured. She was taken to the hospital and is stable.

There were kids inside at the time of the crash, but they weren’t injured.

Police are interviewing the driver.

38th Avenue North is closed in both directions between 53rd Street and 56th Street.

