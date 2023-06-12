'See you in Miami': Trump rallies supporters ahead of indictment hearing

Trump will appear in a Miami courtroom Tuesday, where he faces 37 counts in federal indictment. Locally, his base says support for him has only grown.

LARGO, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump returned Monday to the Sunshine State, greeted by supporters outside his Doral golf club 24 hours before he is set to face charges in an indictment related to alleged mishandling of classified documents.

While Miami becomes the latest American city to prepare to host the former president in a courtroom—and the crowds that come with it, Trump is urging his supporters to rally.

“See you in Miami on Tuesday!!!” Trump posted on the social media site Truth Social.

The latest indictment news has already rallied his supporters across the nation and here in the Tampa Bay area.

“The atmosphere when we opened up, from our regulars, was that it's just one more crazy step on the left to try anything to keep him from being the president,” said John Tatum, owner of Conservative Grounds, a coffee shop in Largo who caters to Republicans.

“It's across the country. It's not just here in Florida,” said Nikki Rye of the growing Trump support post-second indictment.

Conservative Grounds held their annual Trump “birthday bash” and flotilla over the weekend, where folks were spotted wearing "I Stand with Trump" shirts and decked out in other MAGA gear.

On Monday, they are waving flags "in solidarity."

“We're going to speak out, we're going to show our support for him,” said Megan Powers, a local college student. “People will be [in Miami]. I wouldn't be surprised if there are people from all over the country that go there.”

And as the former president mounts another campaign for the White House, experts are watching to see if Trump gets another post-indictment-boost and how it will impact the race for the 2024 GOP nomination. Trump’s campaign raised more than $12 million in the days following his indictment in New York.

“The real question comes down to will he be able to sustain his schedule of campaigning with the court dates he has to do," says 10 Tampa Bay Political Analyst Lars Hafner. "Will the money continue to flow? This is what we'll learn over the next several months.”

Trump’s arraignment is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday. He’s facing 37 counts including willful retention of national defense information and conspiracy to obstruct justice.