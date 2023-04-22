2 minors arrested after hit-and-run crash involving stolen SUV in Pinellas Park, police say

Police say both pre-teens fled from the scene after crashing the SUV into the fence.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park police and the Florida Highway Patrol are currently assessing what happened in relation to a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning, according to a news release.

Police say two 12-year-olds driving a stolen Kia lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a fence at 6610 67th Lane and then ran away.

The Kia, which was stolen out of St. Petersburg, stopped working after the pre-teens crashed, law enforcement said. The pair were caught a short distance from the crash site.