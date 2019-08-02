LARGO, Fla. — Two women's bodies have been found after a fire that authorities are describing as "suspicious."

The flames broke out early Friday morning at Avalon RV Resort, a mobile home park on U.S. 19 in Largo.

It was not immediately clear what prompted investigators to believe the fire was suspicious. However, a spokesperson for the fire department said there was no danger to the public.

The victims have not been publicly identified.

An investigation is underway.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.