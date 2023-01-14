Deputies: Argument over living arrangments leads to murder-suicide in Clearwater

Deputies said they found Erica Viney, 41, and Langley Dunsmuir, 71, dead in a home in unincorporated Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Friday afternoon in Clearwater, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies found Erica Viney, 41, and Langley Dunsmuir, 71, dead inside a home located at 1825 Stancel Drive in unincorporated Clearwater after receiving a call that both were shot.

According to detectives, Viney moved into the home with Dunsmuir and his wife on Jan. 2, the sheriff's office wrote in a statement.

Detectives said a verbal altercation occurred regarding the terms of the living arrangements and Dunsmuir was upset.

"Detectives believe Dunsmuir murdered Viney and then took his own life,"

the sheriff's office wrote.

An autopsy will be conducted, and the Medical Examiner's Office will work to determine the cause and manner of death.