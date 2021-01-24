2 men hospitalized after Clearwater shooting

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two men were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Clearwater Saturday, officers say.
The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. according to the Clearwater Police Department.
Officers say that they responded to two scenes for the same incident, one at the corner of Cleveland Street and South Highland Avenue and the other in the 1300 block of Parkwood Street.
The two men both suffered from gunshot wounds. One of the men has life-threatening injuries and was rushed to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg. The other man injured was also taken to the hospital but his injuries are non-life-threatening.
No further details have been released at this time.
10 Tampa Bay will update the story as information becomes available.
