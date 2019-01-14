ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two men were hurt in a Monday morning traffic crash, the St. Petersburg Police Department said.

Police said the men have life-threatening injuries.

The crash between a pickup truck and vehicle happened just after 5 a.m. around 1st Avenue South and 48th Street. Neither man had any passengers in his respective vehicle, police said.

Traffic at the intersection is expected to remain closed until at least 9 a.m., according to police.

