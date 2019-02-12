DUNEDIN, Fla. — Two women died Sunday evening after a crash on US 19 in north Pinellas County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened near Royal Boulevard.

Troopers say a Volvo carrying the two women was traveling southbound on US 19 in the left turn lane of Royal Boulevard. An Audi, driven by a 56-year-old man, was traveling northbound on US 19 in the inside center lane approaching Royal Boulevard.

FHP said the Volvo turned left into the path of the Audi, which hit the right side of the Volvo. Both cars spun after impact before stopping on the grass shoulder and center of the highway.

The passenger of the Volvo died at the scene. The driver of the Volvo died later at a local hospital.

