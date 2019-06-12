ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Two women were stabbed around noon at 22nd Avenue North and 53rd Street in St. Petersburg, according to police.

Officers say one of the two women died. The other was rushed to the hospital.

Police responded to the scene and are investigating. They say the attacker left the scene on a bicycle.

22nd Avenue North is closed between 52nd street and 55th street.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter