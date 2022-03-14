Motorcyclist killed in crash on Tyrone Boulevard in St. Petersburg

Drivers are asked to avoid the area from 13th Avenue North to Winchester Road North.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man on a motorcycle died Monday afternoon after he and a truck collided on Tyrone Boulevard North.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m., according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.

Police say a truck towing a landscape equipment trailer was heading south on Tyrone Boulevard North and turned into the path of the northbound motorcyclist. The truck and motorcycle crashed near Winchester Road North.

The department has not yet released the man's name as his family has not yet been notified.

The truck driver was not hurt and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Tyrone Boulevard North is closed from 13th Avenue North to Winchester Road North. Drivers can consider taking 9th Avenue North to 66th Street North or 58th Street North to get around the crash in the meantime.