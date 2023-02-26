Tampa Bay's Ukrainian community reflects 1 year into war

About a couple hundred people gathered at Williams Park in downtown St. Petersburg.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One year ago, Snizhana Korobchenko fled from Odessa, Ukraine with her now 5-year-old daughter.

"I want Ukraine to be free," Korobchenko said.

Explosions could be heard around from where she was previously at. After seeking refuge in their bathtub, Korobchenko was left believing it would only be temporary, but she hasn't been home since.

Her journey has led her to Clearwater, where Duane Schultz and his wife took them in with "no hesitation" after finding out about the need for volunteers through the Epiphany of our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in St. Petersburg.

"Suddenly, I had a 31-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old granddaughter," Schultz said. "It's just a good feeling. I'm truly helping someone in need."

About a couple hundred people gathered at Williams Park in downtown St. Petersburg to reflect, mourn and support one another after one year into the war in Ukraine from Russia.

The crowd consisted of refugees who've found support in the Tampa Bay area, along with American citizens with Ukrainian ties and allies from those in neighboring countries like Lithuania.

"It's been kind of surreal. I never thought something like this would happen in our lifetime," Konstantin Bobkov.

Bobkov said he worried so much that he felt like he was in an alternate universe during the start of the war. His father lives in Kyiv and other family members are fighting in the war.

Aside from Ukrainian flags, there were also signs denouncing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While the Ukrainian community said their proud to be standing strong one year into the war, they warn the war isn't over yet. They're thankful for the support they've received, including American aid to the country.

The U.S. has provided billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine. The Council on Foreign Relations reports nearly $75 billion, which includes humanitarian, financial and military support, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a German research institute.

U.S. President Joe Biden paid an unannounced visit this past Monday to Ukraine's capital of Kyiv pledging to have the nation's back. He also made a stop in Warsaw, Poland.

"America stands with you and the world stands with you. Kyiv has captured a part of my heart," Biden said.

The U.N. estimates more than 17 million people from Ukraine will need humanitarian assistance this year.