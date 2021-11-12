x
Pinellas County

Pedestrian hit, killed on Ulmerton Road

The woman exited a PSTA bus and did not see oncoming traffic, police said.
LARGO, Fla. — A woman died from her injuries after she was hit by a car Friday morning on Ulmerton Road.

Officers were called just before 7 a.m. to Ulmerton Road just west of Belcher Road on a report of a crash, according to a Largo Police Department news release.

Police say a woman had just gotten off a PSTA bus and tried to cross the road. She reportedly did not see oncoming traffic and was hit by a westbound car.

The woman, who was not identified in the release, was taken to an area hospital for treatment and passed away.

